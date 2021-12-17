Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

NYSE COF opened at $148.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

