Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.20

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $15.60. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 81,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $282.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

