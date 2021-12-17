Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
