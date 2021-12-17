Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

