Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,147 shares during the period. Capri comprises approximately 4.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.88% of Capri worth $64,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRI opened at $61.26 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

