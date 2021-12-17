Carbon Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $194,985.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,201,343 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

