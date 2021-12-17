Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.82

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.82 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 52.54 ($0.69). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.67), with a volume of 2,009,894 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £174.02 million and a PE ratio of -169.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Nathan Lane acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,724.99).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

