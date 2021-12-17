Cardano Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $41.59 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00240545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00031880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.29 or 0.00550764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00018168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00073333 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,865,878,494 coins and its circulating supply is 34,159,571,478 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.