Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.52.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $347.37. 10,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.41 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.89 and a 200 day moving average of $417.84.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

