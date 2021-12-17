Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

