Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $666.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,815. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

