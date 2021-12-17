Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,136 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,819. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

