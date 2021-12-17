CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

KMX stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

