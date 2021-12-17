Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $7.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,273,839 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $692.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

