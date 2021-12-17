Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CTTMF stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

