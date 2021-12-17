Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

