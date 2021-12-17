Cc Collier Holdings, Llc Sells 18,750 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cc Collier Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $98,118.79.

On Friday, October 1st, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39.

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 707,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

