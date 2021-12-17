CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,831 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,818,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 769,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $90,928,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

ABT traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

