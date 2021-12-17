CCLA Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,739 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $94,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,347. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.