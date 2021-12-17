CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $92,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 549,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,848,000 after acquiring an additional 81,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 71,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $101.23 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.