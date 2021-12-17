CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $5.70 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,965. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.