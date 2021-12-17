CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $57.74 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $57,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $234.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

