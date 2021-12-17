CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,584 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of VeriSign worth $50,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,824 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

