CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 9,476 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $92,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,603. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

