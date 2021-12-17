CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,786 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $39.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,857.12. 13,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,903.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,765.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.