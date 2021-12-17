Celo Price Reaches $4.00 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $82.05 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00008592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.83 or 0.08292567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.22 or 0.99848796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.