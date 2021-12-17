Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$19.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$19.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.69. 6,407,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,048. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

