Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.47

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.47 and traded as high as C$15.80. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 6,231,153 shares changing hands.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

