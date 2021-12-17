Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $1.31 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

