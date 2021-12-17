Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

