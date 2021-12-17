Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.38% of Cerus worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

