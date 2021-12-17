CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Shares Up 1.3%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 6,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

