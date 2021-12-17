Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Down 0.4%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. 5,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.