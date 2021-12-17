Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Position Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $162.24 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

