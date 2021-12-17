ChatCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $19,490.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.17 or 0.99847545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00033130 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.00939127 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

