Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.08

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 282.08 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.83). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.70), with a volume of 72,671 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £420.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.08. The company has a current ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

