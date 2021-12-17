China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Up 38.7% in November

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 229,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE SNP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,443. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
