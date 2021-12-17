China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Up 38.7% in November

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 229,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,443. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

