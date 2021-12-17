China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in November

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.