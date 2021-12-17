Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,997.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,678.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,758.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,731.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

