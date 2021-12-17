Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,678.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,758.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,731.08. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

