Chirag K. Patel Purchases 100,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,010,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
