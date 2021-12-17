Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $C$3.29 on Friday. 453,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

