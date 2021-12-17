Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $315.83 million and approximately $95.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

