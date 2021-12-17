CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHSCM stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. CHS has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

