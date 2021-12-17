Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 7.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.