CIBC Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.47.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$165.57. 1,157,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,152. The company has a market cap of C$116.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

