Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 55283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIOXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.58%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

