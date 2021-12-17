Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
