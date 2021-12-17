Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

