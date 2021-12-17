Cindicator Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and $546,046.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00204802 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

