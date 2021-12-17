Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in November

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 1,314,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

