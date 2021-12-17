Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

